Trump Says His Longtime Aide Roger Stone Has 'Good Chance of Exoneration'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he wanted to see his former adviser Roger Stone exonerated and believed chances were high for such an outcome.

"I'm following this very closely.

I want to see it play out to its fullest, because Roger has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion," Trump said, speaking at the Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony in Las Vegas.

A US Federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison after he was found guilty of seven counts including lying to Congress over communications with WikiLeaks, and for causing obstruction and witness tampering. Stone is expected to appeal the ruling.