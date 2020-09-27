Trump Says His Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Be 'Easy,' 'Prompt' Confirmation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump says his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will be confirmed promptly and easily.

"Her qualifications are unsurpassed and her record is beyond reproach. This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation, it should be very easy, good luck. It's gonna be very quick, I am sure it will be extremely non-controversial," Trump said at the White House on Saturday.

"I further urge all members of the other side of the isle to provide Judge Barrett with a respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves and frankly that our country deserves. I urge lawmakers and members of the media to refrain from personal or partisan attacks, the stakes for our country are incredibly high," the US President added.

Trump stressed that the rulings of the Supreme Court will determine the future of the Second Amendment, religious liberty and public safety in the US.