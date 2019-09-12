UrduPoint.com
Trump Says His Views On Venezuela, Cuba Far Stronger Than Bolton's

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Trump Says His Views on Venezuela, Cuba Far Stronger Than Bolton's

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his former national Security Adviser John Bolton held him back from taking a stronger stance on Venezuela and Cuba.

"In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump demanded Bolton's resignation on Tuesday.

