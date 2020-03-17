Trump Says Hopefully No Nationwide Lockdown Will Be Needed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he is hopeful a nationwide lockdown in the United States will not be needed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he is hopeful a nationwide lockdown in the United States will not be needed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Hopefully we are not gonna need that," Trump said. "We think of everything, I mean, we have every idea that you mentioned well thought of. And you know, it's a very serious step... It's something we talk about, but we haven't decided to do that."