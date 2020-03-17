UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Hopefully No Nationwide Lockdown Will Be Needed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:46 PM

Trump Says Hopefully No Nationwide Lockdown Will Be Needed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he is hopeful a nationwide lockdown in the United States will not be needed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he is hopeful a nationwide lockdown in the United States will not be needed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Hopefully we are not gonna need that," Trump said. "We think of everything, I mean, we have every idea that you mentioned well thought of. And you know, it's a very serious step... It's something we talk about, but we haven't decided to do that."

Related Topics

Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Ghabrana Nahi hey': PM to nation over fears of Co ..

14 minutes ago

NHS England Urges Hospitals to Cancel Non-Urgent S ..

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of novelist Z ..

45 seconds ago

French Drugs Agency Limits Paracetamol Sales to Pr ..

46 seconds ago

Govt working on war footing to gain self-sufficien ..

50 seconds ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Up by 345 Over Past 24 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.