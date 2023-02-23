Trump Says Hopes Biden Has Funding Leftover for East Palestine After Ukraine Aid

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he hopes President Joe Biden has enough funds leftover to help residents in East Palestine, Ohio, following a toxic train wreck after giving billions of Dollars to Ukraine.

"I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he's got some money leftover because we're now at $117 billion," Trump said during a speech in East Palestine.

The former US president said he found it strange the Biden administration delayed the deployment of federal assistance, such as deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to East Palestine immediately after the incident took place more than two weeks ago.

Despite repeated assurances from state and federal officials that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health effects, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.

The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.