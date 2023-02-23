UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Hopes Biden Has Funding Leftover For East Palestine After Ukraine Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Trump Says Hopes Biden Has Funding Leftover for East Palestine After Ukraine Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he hopes President Joe Biden has enough funds leftover to help residents in East Palestine, Ohio, following a toxic train wreck after giving billions of Dollars to Ukraine.

"I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he's got some money leftover because we're now at $117 billion," Trump said during a speech in East Palestine.

The former US president said he found it strange the Biden administration delayed the deployment of federal assistance, such as deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to East Palestine immediately after the incident took place more than two weeks ago.

Despite repeated assurances from state and federal officials that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health effects, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.

The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.

Related Topics

Fire Palestine Ukraine Water Trump Died SITE Money February Cancer All From Billion

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

42 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

57 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

2 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.