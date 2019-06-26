UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Hopes Iran Leadership Stays, Does Well And Talks To US Decently

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Hopes Iran Leadership Stays, Does Well and Talks to US Decently

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes the Iranian leadership stays, does well and talks to Washington decently.

"They are doing badly right now; the country is not doing well economically at all," Trump said. "That can be changed very quickly, very easily. But they have to get rid of hostility from the leadership. And the leadership - I hope they stay, I hope they do a great job, but they should talk to us decently. We are all for them."

On Monday, the US government imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran, targeting the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military leaders. The US government said it was also preparing sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the decision to impose sanctions against Khamnei "stupid," while the additional announcement of imposing sanctions on Zarif were a sign that the United States was lying when claiming it was ready to negotiate with Iran.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been worsening since May 2018, when Trump decided to pull the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and re-impose sanctions.

On the anniversary of Trump's pullout from the nuclear agreement, Iran announced it had partially discontinued its commitments under the accord. Iran also gave the European Union - a signatory to the agreement - 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the accord.

The situation reached a new low earlier in June when Iran said it shot down a US Navy drone on a spying mission over Iran's territorial waters. The United States insisted that the drone was flying over international waters. Iran immediately urged the international community to push the United States to halt its destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear European Union Trump Job Tehran United States May June 2015 2018 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

54 minutes ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

57 minutes ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

57 minutes ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

57 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

57 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.