Trump Says Hospitals Treating Uninsured COVID-19 Patients to Be Reimbursed By Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the US Federal government will reimburse hospitals treating uninsured novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

"Today, I can so proudly announce that hospitals and healthcare providers treating uninsured coronavirus patients will be reimbursed by the federal government using funds from the economic relief package Congress passed last month," Trump said on Friday.