Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Military Installations From Cuba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will give China two days to remove any of its military installations from Cuba or otherwise will impose tariffs and taxes on billions of dollars worth of their goods.

"In Cuba, 90 miles off our coast, think of this, China is now building military installations in Cuba, and Biden does not want to talk about it," Trump said. " When I get back in, I will inform China that they have 48 hours to get any military and spy equipment the hell out of Cuba or there will be taxes and tariffs placed on their billions and billions of dollars of things that they send into us like they've never seen before."

US intelligence agencies tracked employees of the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE at suspected Chinese spy facilities in Cuba, The Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing sources familiar with the matter.

During Trump's presidency, US officials received tracking data of Huawei and ZTE workers entering and leaving sites suspected of conducting Chinese eavesdropping operations from the island, according to the report.

The sources said the intelligence reports strengthened suspicions within the Trump administration that the tech giants could be instrumental in expanding China's ability to spy on the United States from Cuba.

However, it is unknown whether such practice has continued under incumbent US President Joe Biden.

Huawei and ZTE do not necessarily produce devices that can be used for eavesdropping or gathering intelligence, but they both specialize in technologies that can facilitate data transmission to China, according to the sources.

Huawei rejected such accusations in a statement, while ZTE and the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to the WSJ's request for comment, the news outlet noted.

Earlier in June, WSJ reported, citing US officials familiar with classified information, that China had reached a deal with Cuba to establish a spy base in the island nation as a response to US military activities near the Chinese borders, including in Taiwan. Commenting on the article, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the report "is not accurate." Cuba's Embassy in Washington said the article was "totally mendacious and unfounded information," while the Chinese diplomatic mission had no comment.