Trump Says If Elected Will Ask Europe to Reimburse US For Stockpiles Sent to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if elected as president he will ask Europe to reimburse the United States for the cost of refilling US stockpiles sent to Ukraine.

"I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine, which they should be doing now but Joe Biden is too weak and too disrespected to even ask," Trump said in a press release.

Trump highlighted that Europe has spent just a tiny fraction of the amount the United States has spent assisting Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said the United States currently plans to spend $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine.

He added that a lot of those munitions are going to be upgraded to the capability that the company can produce today.

