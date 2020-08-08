Trump Says If He Wins Election US Will Make Deals With Iran, N. Korea 'Very Quickly'
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that if he wins the presidential election Iran and North Korea will makes deals with the United States very quickly regarding their nuclear weapons programs.
"If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly, we'll make deals with North Korea very quickly," Trump said on Friday.