UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says If He Wins Election US Will Make Deals With Iran, N. Korea 'Very Quickly'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump Says if He Wins Election US Will Make Deals With Iran, N. Korea 'Very Quickly'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that if he wins the presidential election Iran and North Korea will makes deals with the United States very quickly regarding their nuclear weapons programs.

"If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly, we'll make deals with North Korea very quickly," Trump said on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Iran Nuclear Trump United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

4 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

6 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

6 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.