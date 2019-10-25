Trump Says if Impeached US Economy Will Spiral Into Worst Depression in History

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that if he is impeached the United States will enter into the worst depression the country has ever seen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that if he is impeached the United States will enter into the worst depression the country has ever seen.

"If anything ever happens with this phony witch hunt that the Democrats are doing, the do-nothing Democrats, I really believe that you'd have a recession, depression the likes of which this country hasn't seen," Trump said.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct, released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.