Trump Says if US Can Provide $40Bln to Ukraine It Should Boost Security for American Kids

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United States should be able to invest more in protecting American children from deadly school shootings if Washington is willing to provide Ukraine with a $40 billion aid package, US President Donald Trump said during the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston, Texas.

"If the United States has $40 billion to send to Ukraine we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home," Trump said on Friday.

Trump was referring to the $40 billion Ukraine aid package recently passed by US Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill will provide Kiev with significant lethal military assistance to counter Russia's special military operation in the country, among other aid.

The United States spent trillions of Dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan for nothing in return, Trump said. The United States should invest in boosting security at US schools before it considers nation building around the world, he added.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.