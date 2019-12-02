Trump Says Impeachment Case Should Be Over After Zelenskyy Denied Wrongdoing

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the House impeachment inquiry against him should be closed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the US president did anything wrong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the House impeachment inquiry against him should be closed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the US president did anything wrong.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy denied there was a quid pro quo with Trump over US security assistance.

"There was breaking news today, the Ukrainian president came out and said very strongly that President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump said. "That should be case over."

The US House Intelligence Committee is expected to release an impeachment report later on Monday.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterized the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.