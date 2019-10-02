UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Impeachment Proceedings Are 'A Coup'

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has called impeachment proceedings launched by the US House of Representatives Democrats a "coup."

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter page.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a corruption case involving 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has released the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy for the public to read.

