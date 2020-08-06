Trump Says in Favor of Additional Support for US Airline Industry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he favors additional support for the beleaguered airline industry should such an initiative be brought forward.

Earlier in the day, according to reports, a group of Senate Republicans urged the Federal government to provide for an additional $25 billion worth of stimulus for airline payroll support.

"I think it's very important that we keep the airlines going. There will be very good times soon I hope and we don't want to lose our airlines. If they're looking at that - whether they're Republican or Democrat - I'd be certainly in favor.

We can't lose our transportation system," Trump said on Wednesday when asked about the initiative.

The Transportation Department said in a report last month that air traffic in the month of May remained 89 percent lower compared to the same time period last year.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that global airline traffic is unlikely to return pre-coronavirus levels until 2024, a year later than previously anticipated.