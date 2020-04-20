Trump Says In Favor of Providing Aid to State, Local Governments Amid Coronavirus Spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he supports providing aid to state and local governments, something that will be a major topic of discussion in the next couple of weeks but will not be covered in the package currently negotiated with Congress.

"Some states and local governments need it [aid] ... we are going to be saving that for another time... I'm in favor of it," Trump told reporters at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, adding that the issue will probably be brought up at the "next negotiation" and will be a "very big topic over the next couple of weeks."

According to Trump, Republicans are "close" to an agreement with Democrats on a new package aimed at helping the US economy recover amid the coronavirus pandemic by providing emergency funding to small businesses. Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday that a deal could be announced on Monday.

Trump also said on Sunday that a conference call will be held by Vice President Mike Pence on Monday with all US governors discussing the coronavirus response.

"We are going to be working with governors tomorrow on the subject of testing and supplies and as the President said again this evening we are here to help, we forged a partnership with governors around the country and tomorrow we will be building on that partnership to hopefully arrive at the day that we can make sure that governors around the nation have the best advice and the best resources to put America back to work," US Vice President Mike Pence said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

On Thursday, the "Opening Up America Again" Federal plan was released, laying out the conditions for the easing of some restrictive measures imposed by US states amid the spread of COVID-19. The guidelines outline the conditions necessary to allow businesses to reopen, but the decision to lift restrictions will ultimately be up to state governors.

Trump said on Saturday that Texas, Vermont and Montana will start to allow some businesses to open this week.