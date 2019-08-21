UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says In Talks With 'Very High Level' Venezuelan Government Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says in Talks With 'Very High Level' Venezuelan Government Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States is currently engaged in dialogue with high-level representatives of the Venezuelan government, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"We are talking to the representatives at different levels of Venezuela [government] ...I  don't want to say who but we are talking at a very high level," Trump said.

On Monday, Axios media outlet reported, citing five current and former US officials, that Trump had privately suggested to national security officials that the Pentagon should station Navy ships around Venezuela to prevent goods from entering and exiting the Latin American nation.

Venezuela has long been suffering from an acute economic and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon White House Trump United States Venezuela January Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

1 hour ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

1 hour ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

2 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.