Trump Says in Talks With 'Very High Level' Venezuelan Government Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States is currently engaged in dialogue with high-level representatives of the Venezuelan government, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"We are talking to the representatives at different levels of Venezuela [government] ...I don't want to say who but we are talking at a very high level," Trump said.

On Monday, Axios media outlet reported, citing five current and former US officials, that Trump had privately suggested to national security officials that the Pentagon should station Navy ships around Venezuela to prevent goods from entering and exiting the Latin American nation.

Venezuela has long been suffering from an acute economic and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.