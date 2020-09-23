Trump Says in UNGA Speech US Intends to Deliver More Peace Deals With Israel 'Shortly'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said during his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States plans to announce more peace accords with Israel soon after the Jewish state inked agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region," Trump said. "There is no blood in the sand, those days are hopefully over."

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace deals at a ceremony in the White House.

"These groundbreaking peace deals are the dawn of the new Middle East," Trump said.

"By taking a different approach we have achieved different outcomes, far superior outcomes. We took the approach, and the approach worked."

The agreement signed with the UAE is a peace treaty for establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations with Israel, while the agreement with Bahrain is a declaration of peace.

The accords will see the countries exchange embassies with Israel, allow direct flights, and boost commercial cooperation. The UAE became the third and Bahrain the fourth Arab state to normalize relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Trump has said that at least five or six more countries are at advanced stages of negotiations with Israel and may soon follow suit.