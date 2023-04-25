Trump Says 'Inconceivable' Biden Would Run for Reelection in 2024 Amid 'Failed' Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It is inconceivable that US President Joe Biden would run for reelection in 2024 amid a "failed" first term, former president and current candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) It is inconceivable that US President Joe Biden would run for reelection in 2024 amid a "failed" first term, former president and current candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection," Trump said in a video statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden officially announced his 2024 reelection bid. Vice President Kamala Harris likewise announced her intention to again run alongside Biden.

Trump criticized Biden's work as president so far, pinning responsibility on him for inflation and the US Dollar's uncertainty as a leading world Currency.

Trump also criticized Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan, alleged corruption and having "surrendered" US energy independence.

"There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure," Trump said.

More than 60% of American adults believe Biden is too old to run for president in 2024, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll published Tuesday. However, Biden is still the favorite in a hypothetical matchup against Trump, garnering 43% and 38% of support, respectively, the poll found.

Trump has dismissed criticisms of Biden's age, instead advocating presidential candidates take cognitive tests. Last month, First Lady Jill Biden said the president would never take such a test, calling the idea "ridiculous."