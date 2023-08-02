Open Menu

Trump Says Indictment Latest Attempt By 'Biden Crime Family' To Interfere In 2024 Election

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said that the newly unveiled indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the weaponized US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the pathetic attempt by the Biden crime family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 election," Trump said via Truth Social on Tuesday evening.

The statement comes moments after Trump was indicted on charges linked to the alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

