Trump Says Indictment 'Most Evil,Heinous' Abuse of Power, Attempt to Interfere in Election

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Ex-US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his indictment was "the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of the United States" and an attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

"Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. A very sad thing to watch. The corrupt sitting president (Joe Biden) had his top political opponent arrested for fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of the presidential election, in which he is losing very badly. This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election," Trump told reporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, adding that "it's a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation."

"Threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers, which just about every other president has done, is one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law," Trump said.

Trump claimed that Biden "will forever be remembered as not the only most corrupt president" in the history of the US, but the president who "tried to destroy American democracy."

Trump expressed confidence that he will beat Biden in the upcoming presidential election in the country.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in Federal court in Miami to 37 criminal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.