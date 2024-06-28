Trump Says Inflation Is 'killing Our Country' Under Biden
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Donald Trump accused Joe Biden on Thursday of doing a "poor job" on the US economy and of presiding over a disastrous rise in inflation -- reflecting how rising prices and the cost of living have become key issues ahead of November's presidential election.
"He has not done a good job. He's done a poor job," Trump said during CNN's head-to-head debate with Biden in Atlanta, Georgia. "And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us."
Biden said the US economy had turned a corner under his leadership, but that more needed to be done to help the working class.
"We got to take a look at what I was left when I became president," he said.
"We had an economy that was in free fall. The pandemic was so badly handled, many people were dying."
Americans have named inflation or the cost of living as "the most important financial problem facing their family," in each of the last three years, according to a recent poll from the DC-based firm Gallup.
Perhaps more worryingly for Biden, 46 percent of US adults said they have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in Trump to do or recommend the right thing for the world's largest economy, while just 38 percent said the same thing about him, according to another Gallup poll.
