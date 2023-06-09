Trump Says Informed of Indictment Over Classified Docs, Summoned to Court on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump announced that he has been indicted in a Federal investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida residency and is summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said via Telegram on Thursday.

Trump added that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT).

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.