Trump Says Internal Polls Show Him Leading 2020 Race In All 17 'Swing States'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement said that internal polls reveal that he is ahead of 2020 presidential contenders in seventeen pivotal so-called swing states.

Over the weekend media reported that Trump had fired pollsters for internal polls that revealed he was behind in a number of key swing states.

"Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States," Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

The US president also said that polls have always been "bad" for him as they were against his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump will officially launch his campaign in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

