Trump Says Inviting Putin to G7 Summit Would Make Russian Issues 'Much Easier to Solve'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a G7 summit would make it easier to resolve Russia-related issues.

"It's a question of common sense. So we have a G7, he [Putin] isn't there. Half of the meetings are devoted to Russia, and if he was there it would be much easier to solve," Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio.