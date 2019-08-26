UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Inviting Russia To G7 Could Be 'Advantageous'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:16 PM

US President Donald Trump said Monday it could be beneficial to have Russia at the next meeting of the Group of Seven most industrialized nations that his country will host in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Monday it could be beneficial to have Russia at the next meeting of the Group of Seven most industrialized nations that his country will host in 2020.

Trump told reporters last week he had suggested readmitting Russia to what used to be a G8. Russia was uninvited from G8 summits in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia. This happened despite Moscow repeatedly stressing the referendum in Crimea was held in accordance with international law.

"We will see.

We had a talk � no vote or anything � but my inclination is to say yes. Some people disagree with me, some people don't ... I think it's advantageous," Trump said in response to a question from reporters whether Russia would be invited.

He said the next summit could be held at his resort in Miami, located a five-minute drive away from an international airport. Trump said there would be no "surprise guests" after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed up on the sidelines of the G7 talks in Biarritz, France.

