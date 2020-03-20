Trump Says Invoked US Defense Production Act for Mobilizing Resources to Contain COVID-19

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act which provides authorities to the president and Federal agencies to mobilize national military and medical resources to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"I invoked the Defense Production Act last night," Trump told reporters on Friday.