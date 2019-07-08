UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Iran 'Better Be Careful' Advancing Nuclear Program

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday it "better be careful" about its nuclear ambition after Tehran announced it would soon enrich uranium beyond the agreed limit.

"Iran's doing a lot of bad things. The Obama agreement was the most foolish agreement that you'll ever find. It expired in a very short period of time... Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters before leaving New Jersey.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

