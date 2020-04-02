Trump Says Iran or Its Proxies Planning Sneak Attack on US Troops, to 'Pay Heavy Price'

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday warned that Iran and its proxies may be planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq and vowed that they would pay a heavy price if they do.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq," Trump said via Twitter. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed."

