Trump Says Iran Or Its Proxies Planning Sneak Attack On US Troops, To 'Pay Heavy Price'
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:21 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday warned that Iran and its proxies may be planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq and vowed that they would pay a heavy price if they do.
"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq," Trump said via Twitter. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed."