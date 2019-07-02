Trump Says Iran 'Playing With Fire' by Surpassing Nuclear Deal Limit

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Iran is asking for trouble after it exceeded its limit for enriched uranium.

Earlier on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) for enriched uranium.

"They're playing with fire," Trump said on Monday.

On May 8, Iran announced that it partially discontinued its commitments under its 2015 nuclear agreement. The move came on the one-year anniversary of Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.