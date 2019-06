Iran's downing of a US drone was likely unintentional, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Iran 's downing of a US drone was likely unintentional, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.

"I find it hard to believe that it was intentional if you want to know the truth. I think it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid," Trump said.