Trump Says Iran To 'Be Held Fully Responsible' For Attack On US Embassy In Iraq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:19 PM

Trump Says Iran to 'Be Held Fully Responsible' for Attack on US Embassy in Iraq

President Trump on Tuesday warned that Iran would be held responsible after Iraqi demonstrators stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) President Trump on Tuesday warned that Iran would be held responsible after Iraqi demonstrators stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

"Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq.

They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!" Trump said via Twitter.

Iraqi protesters earlier on Tuesday torched the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes, which targeted the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

