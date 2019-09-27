Trump Says Iran Wanted Sanctions Lifted in Order to Meet, He Said 'No'

President Donald Trump on Friday denied that he offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for a meeting between the two sides, saying he instead flatly rejected the Islamic Republic's request to do so

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!" Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the United States had offered to remove all sanctions in exchange for face-to-face negotiations, Iranian media reported.