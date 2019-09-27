UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Iran Wanted Sanctions Lifted In Order To Meet, He Said 'No'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:02 PM

Trump Says Iran Wanted Sanctions Lifted in Order to Meet, He Said 'No'

President Donald Trump on Friday denied that he offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for a meeting between the two sides, saying he instead flatly rejected the Islamic Republic's request to do so

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Friday denied that he offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for a meeting between the two sides, saying he instead flatly rejected the Islamic Republic's request to do so.

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!" Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the United States had offered to remove all sanctions in exchange for face-to-face negotiations, Iranian media reported.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Twitter Trump United States Media All

Recent Stories

Pompeo Discusses Indo-Pacific With Australia, Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Quill, Matu'u banned for high tackles at Rugby Wor ..

3 minutes ago

'The Wandering Earth' a Chinese science fiction mo ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs NDMA to utilize all possibl ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council revives rich tradition of stre ..

9 minutes ago

Pompeo to Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.