Trump Says Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalize Relations - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Sudan have agreed to normalize relations in the latest step toward building peace in the middle east, White House spokesperson John Deere said in a statement on Friday.

"President Donald Trump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations - another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords," Deere said via Twitter.