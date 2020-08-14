Trump Says Israeli, UAE Leaders Likely to Visit White House in 3 Weeks to Sign Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed will likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to sign a peace agreement between the countries that was brokered by the United States.

"I look forward to hosting them at the White House very soon to formally sign the agreement, we'll probably be doing it over the next, I would say, three weeks," Trump said on Thursday.