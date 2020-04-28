Trump Says Issuing Executive Order to Keep US Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will sign an executive order to keep US meat processing plants open during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We're working with Tyson [Foods}, we're going to sign an executive order today I believe and that will solve any liability problems," Trump said during remarks at the White House. "There's plenty of supply."