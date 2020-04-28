UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Issuing Executive Order To Keep US Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Trump Says Issuing Executive Order to Keep US Meat Processing Plants Open Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will sign an executive order to keep US meat processing plants open during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he will sign an executive order to keep US meat processing plants open during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We're working with Tyson [Foods}, we're going to sign an executive order today I believe and that will solve any liability problems," Trump said during remarks at the White House. "There's plenty of supply."

