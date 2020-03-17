US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that limiting domestic travel amid the Coronavirus outbreak is still a possibility

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that limiting domestic travel amid the Coronavirus outbreak is still a possibility.

"It's possible. We'll see how it goes," Trump said when asked whether he was looking at possibility limiting travel within the United States.

"There's been great cooperation with local governments, states.

We'll see how it goes," Trump said. "It's going right now pretty well."

There have been over 5,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States including more than 90 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease has spread from China to more than 150 countries and territories since December. The virus has infected over 190,000 people globally, killing more than 7,500.