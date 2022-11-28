UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Justice Department 'Corrupt'

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says Justice Department 'Corrupt'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has accused the US Department of Justice (DOJ) of corruption and of making false allegations against him.

"The 'Justice' Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to 'get Trump,' told Facebook (banned in Russia) not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, 'it was Russian disinformation,' when they KNEW it was not," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Last month, Trump said that the decision by a US jury to acquit Russian national Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the Trump-Russia collusion probe shows the disgraceful nature of the US justice system.

The case against Danchenko started last November, when he pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his role in the discredited "Steele Dossier" used to allege collusion between Trump and the Kremlin during the 2018 US presidential election.

The prosecution contended that Danchenko lied to the authorities about the sources of information given to former British spy Christopher Steele for the dossier on purported contacts between Trump and Russian officials. The indictment against Danchenko accused him of fabricating the information.

A Special Counsel investigation did not find any proof of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Senior FBI intelligence analyst Brian Auten testified in court in October that the FBI had offered $1 million to Steele to provide evidence to back his allegations.

