Trump Says Kim Jong Un Unhappy, Threatened by US-South Korea Air Exercises

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unhappy and feels threatened by the US-South Korea joint military training and air exercises.

"Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as president, is not happy with the US and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together. He feels threatened," Trump said via the social media platform Truth Social.

The former president emphasized that the 35,000 US troops stationed in South Korea are in jeopardy because of the joint exercises, which he characterized as being "ridiculous.

Trump noted he constantly complained during his tenure as president that the joint exercises were "extremely expensive and provocative" and South Korea covered only a small portion of the cost.

In addition, Trump lamented the Biden administration's decision to scrap a deal he had made with South Korea to pay billions of Dollars to the United States in a cost-sharing arrangement for the US military's presence in the country.