UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Kim Jong Un Unhappy, Threatened By US-South Korea Air Exercises

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Trump Says Kim Jong Un Unhappy, Threatened by US-South Korea Air Exercises

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unhappy and feels threatened by the US-South Korea joint military training and air exercises

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unhappy and feels threatened by the US-South Korea joint military training and air exercises.

"Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as president, is not happy with the US and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together. He feels threatened," Trump said via the social media platform Truth Social.

The former president emphasized that the 35,000 US troops stationed in South Korea are in jeopardy because of the joint exercises, which he characterized as being "ridiculous.

"

Trump noted he constantly complained during his tenure as president that the joint exercises were "extremely expensive and provocative" and South Korea covered only a small portion of the cost.

In addition, Trump lamented the Biden administration's decision to scrap a deal he had made with South Korea to pay billions of Dollars to the United States in a cost-sharing arrangement for the US military's presence in the country.

Related Topics

Social Media Threatened Trump South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Former US Vice President Mike Pence Says Consideri ..

Former US Vice President Mike Pence Says Considering Running for President in 20 ..

6 minutes ago
 Selection board recommends four Pak PWD officers f ..

Selection board recommends four Pak PWD officers for promotion

6 minutes ago
 10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West ..

10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West Bank raid

3 minutes ago
 23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: Nat ..

23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: National Institute of Health (NIH ..

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of journalists call on Faryal Talpur

Delegation of journalists call on Faryal Talpur

3 minutes ago
 Austria walks fine line over granting visas to Rus ..

Austria walks fine line over granting visas to Russian MPs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.