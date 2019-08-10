UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Kim Ready To Start Negotiations As Soon As US-South Korea Drills Over

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter expressed his readiness to start negotiations with Washington as soon as US-South Korea joint drills were over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter expressed his readiness to start negotiations with Washington as soon as US-South Korea joint drills were over.

"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over.

It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises," Trump tweeted.

Trump added that the letter contained "a small apology" for Pyongyang's test of the short-range missiles and a statement that this testing "would stop when the exercises end."

"I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!" he added.

