Trump Says Knows 'Very Interesting' Things About Roswell UFO Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

US President Donald Trump said that he knows "very interesting" things about Roswell UFO incident of 1947, but refused to share them with his eldest son Don Trump Jr. during a Father's Day-themed interview hosted by the president's reelection campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020)

In 1947, a rancher discovered unidentifiable debris near Roswell, New Mexico. The US military said back in then that it was a crash but the incident spawned many UFO and other conspiracy theories suggesting that the debris belonged to an alien spacecraft. Although the United States acknowledged in 1990s that the crashed object was related to Project Mogul, a top-secret atomic project by the US Air Forces, numerous UFO theories around the incident still persist.

Don Trump Jr. jokingly asked the president if he would ever reveal more information about the incident or even "let us know what's really going on."

"There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it is very interesting. Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what is going on," Trump answered.

When asked whether the information about Roswell incident would ever be declassified, Trump said that he would have to think about it.

