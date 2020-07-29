Trump Says Kodak to Receive $765Mln Government Loan to Make Drug Ingredients

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that Kodak will be awarded a $765 million government loan to help launch its new pharmaceutical branch that will allow it to manufacture drug ingredients.

"My administration has reached a historic agreement with a great American company. You remember this company, it's called, from the good old camera age, the old days, to begin producing critical pharmaceutical ingredients, it's called Kodak," Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump said that his administration will provide Kodak a $765 loan to support the launch of its pharmaceutical branch.

The White House said in a press release that Kodak will have the capacity to produce 25 percent of the generic active pharmaceutical ingredients needed for all non-biologic and non-antibacterial pharmaceuticals used in the United States.

The Trump administration's support is part of an initiative to reduce dependence on other countries for vital supplies.