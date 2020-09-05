UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Kosovo, Israel Agreed To Normalize Ties, Establish Diplomatic Relations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:52 AM

Trump Says Kosovo, Israel Agreed to Normalize Ties, Establish Diplomatic Relations

Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalization of ties and the establishment of diplomatic relations," Trump said at a signing ceremony between officials of the two sides to normalize ties.

Trump noted that the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been "incredible in what it's represented what it's meant" and other countries in the Middle East are now telling the United States they want to conclude such agreements with Israel.

