Trump Says Kurdish PKK Greater Terrorist Threat Than Islamic State

Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) probably represents a greater terrorist threat than the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) probably represents a greater terrorist threat than the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

"The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds as you know, is probably worse a terror and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS [Islamic State]," Trump said.

