Trump Says Kurdish PKK Greater Terrorist Threat Than Islamic State
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:44 PM
US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) probably represents a greater terrorist threat than the Islamic State (banned in Russia).
"The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds as you know, is probably worse a terror and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS [Islamic State]," Trump said.