Trump Says Kurds Could Release IS Militants To Draw US Into Conflict In Northern Syria

Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

Trump Says Kurds Could Release IS Militants to Draw US Into Conflict in Northern Syria

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Syrian Kurds could intentionally free militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from prison camps in Syria to draw the United States into the ongoing conflict in the country's northeast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Syrian Kurds could intentionally free militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from prison camps in Syria to draw the United States into the ongoing conflict in the country's northeast.

On Sunday, self-proclaimed Kurdish Autonomous Administration in Syria said that at least 785 IS-associated prisoners had escaped a prison camp with the help of "Turkish mercenaries" in northern Syria. Prisons and displacement camps run by Kurdish forces hold thousands of IS militants and their family members after the terrorist organization was defeated in Syria and Iraq.

"We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn't want the cost .

.. Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against the IS.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the United States would pull out an approximate 1,000 troops from the northern part of Syria in order for the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies.

