Trump Says Latest Phone Call With Putin 'Very Productive'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that his most recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin was very productive.

"We don't talk about what we discussed, but we had plenty of discussion and I think it was very productive," Trump said when asked if he brought up allegations concerning Russian bounties offered to Afghan militants to kill American soldiers.

On July 13, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany reiterated that the allegations remained uncorroborated.

McEnany has said the National Security Agency gave "low confidence" in the veracity of the intelligence.

Russian officials have repeatedly said the allegations are untrue and characterized them as part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

On Thursday, the White House said in a readout of the Trump-Putin call that both leaders discussed bilateral and global issues, including ongoing arms control negotiations, efforts to battle the novel coronavirus and reopening their economies amid the pandemic.