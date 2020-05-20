Trump Says Launching $19Bln Program to Support US Farmers

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the launch of a $19 billion program to support American farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis

"We are here this morning to announce dramatic action to support our nation's farmers, ranchers, and growers as we work to safely reopen America.

It's happening very fast," Trump said at an event. "My Administration is launching a sweeping new initiative. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Through this effort we are providing $19 billion to support our nation's agricultural producers, maintain the health of our critical food supply chains and provide food assistance to American families."