Trump Says Leaving Hospital Today, Tells US Public Not to Be Afraid of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center this afternoon because he is feeling better and urged the public not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump said via Twitter. "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"