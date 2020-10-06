Trump Says Leaving Hospital Today, Tells US Public Not to Be Afraid of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center this afternoon because he is feeling better and urged the public not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. [10:30 p.m. GT]," Trump said via Twitter. "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.

I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Trump announced on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19. The US president was taken to the hospital on Friday for treatment.

Trump was treated with the remdesivir antiviral treatment, an 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, and the steroid drug dexamethasone.

The United States has reported more than 7.4 million cases and nearly 210,000 virus-related deaths as of mid-day Monday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.