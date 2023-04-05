Trump Says Lifted Off for Florida to Deliver Speech Tonight, Prosecutor Has 'No Case'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement he is en route to Florida to deliver a speech tonight at his Mar-a-Lago residence, and added that the Manhattan prosecutor has no case in a case alleging he made hush money payments to conceal damaging information during his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Just lifted off for Palm Beach, Florida. Will be delivering remarks tonight at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 P.M., EASTERN (Time)," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. "The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!"